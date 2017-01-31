Plan On A Snowy Afternoon!

A fast moving system will spread snow our way midday-afternoon today!

I expect the first flakes around 10AM in far western Connecticut near the NY state line and 11AM-1PM for most of us. The cold air in place overnight last night will allow this snow to stick right-a-way to pavement and walkway surfaces. The snow will be steady for the afternoon and evening with slippery travel conditions. Plan on a slick evening commute.

Here’s a look at the hour by hour forecast and accumulation maps for today. The snow will end 8PM-Midnight with warmer temperatures tomorrow!

mw hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm2 Plan On A Snowy Afternoon!

snowfall map14 Plan On A Snowy Afternoon!

