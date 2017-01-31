Record warm January in Bridgeport

January 2017 will go into the books as the warmest on record in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The average temperature for the month was 36.9°. That is a whopping 6.9° above normal, and 0.1° above the old record set in 1950. The records in Bridgeport date back to 1949. It is also exactly 4° warmer than last January, which is in the top-20 warmest on record.

It’s interesting that even though it was so warm, it was still a snowier than normal month in Bridgeport. The normal snow for the whole month is 7.7″, and thanks to a few storms, the total this January was 10.5″. The seasonal snow total is also 3″ above normal in Bridgeport through January 31. There was slightly above normal precipitation for the month.

It was not quite as warm in Windsor Locks, with an average temperature of 32.7°. That is the 12th warmest on record since 1903. There was just over 8″ of snow at Windsor Locks, which is about 4″ below normal for the month.

FEBRUARY OUTLOOK

What’s ahead for February? It starts with a mild day on Wednesday, but turns colder late in the workweek through the weekend. A late-weekend disturbance may bring a touch of snow Sunday night, but it does not look like the accumulating snow storms that we have seen the day after the Super Bowl each of the last two years. When a bigger storm arrives in the midweek, it will be rain and temperatures surging through the 50s. There is still some hope for snow-lovers as the month progresses, but, overall, it does not look like a brutally cold month. That’s good news for most of us who remember two years ago when the temperature did not make it above the mid 30s for the whole month!

The average high and low temperature on February 1 at the Shoreline is 38/24. By February 28, those averages rise to 43/27. We also gain a lot of daylight this month, with sunrise/sunset times going from 7:03 am / 5:08 pm to 6:27 am / 5:42 pm. That’s an hour and nine minutes more daylight by the end of the month.