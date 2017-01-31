Sheriff: Suspect in Righteous Brothers wife slaying is dead

Associated Press logo By Published:
A reporters take photos of posters showing images of a suspect in the 1976 murder of Karen Klaas, ex-wife of the Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. Officials say the man who raped and killed Klaas was shot and killed by police more than three decades ago. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A reporters take photos of posters showing images of a suspect in the 1976 murder of Karen Klaas, ex-wife of the Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. Officials say the man who raped and killed Klaas was shot and killed by police more than three decades ago. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than four decades after the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley was raped and killed, officials announced Monday they used DNA to identify a suspect in the slaying: a man who was killed by police in 1982.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said investigators believe Kenneth Eugene Troyer was responsible for the January 1976 slaying of Karen Klaas.

The 32-year-old was attacked Jan. 30, 1976, as she returned to her home in the Hermosa Beach neighborhood, was sexually assaulted and strangled with her pantyhose. She never regained consciousness and died a few days later at the hospital.

Investigators used a controversial DNA testing technique, known as familial DNA, to compare a sample of DNA that was collected at the crime scene and were able to identify a “first-degree relative” of Troyer, Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Katz said.

Officials would not identify the relative and would only say the sample they used was in a state database of convicted felons.

The technique, which has raised ethical issues in the forensics community, allows investigators to search law enforcement databases to identify likely relatives of the person who may have committed the crime. Law enforcement officials have argued the technique can provide investigators with valuable leads.

“Because of the familial DNA search, detectives were able to link Troyer’s DNA and positively confirm his identity as the killer,” McDonnell said Monday as he stood alongside Medley and more than a dozen other law enforcement officials. “Familial DNA search is the only reason Troyer was identified in this horrific crime.”

Troyer, who had been suspected of committing several other sexual assaults in California, was shot and killed by police after escaping from a California prison in 1982, McDonnell said. As investigators began to hone in on him as a possible suspect last year, they were able to obtain a sample of his DNA that was held in the Orange County coroner’s office and conclusively link him to Klaas’ slaying, Katz said.

The arrest brought closure to a family that has struggled with questions for decades, Medley told reporters at a news conference Monday.

“It’s been something we’ve been hoping for and speculating about for 40 years and all of a sudden they say, ‘We got him and here’s who did it,'” Medley said. “It’s just nice to be able to close the book on this.”

___

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s