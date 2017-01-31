Slick weather causes accidents in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rush hour has come and gone, but the roads are still slick and icy.

Mother nature used only a couple inches of snow to create hundreds of accidents state-wide, but this evening it was time to pick up the pieces. Dave Gamble exited Interstate-91 in Rocky Hill and pulled into the nearest gas station he could find. He has a flat tire.

“You know what I think happened is there was a big accident on 91… It was a 10 car pile-up, and I think I got a piece of it right there in the tire. Part of the debris from the car, yes part of the debris from the car, I’m sure,” Gamble said.

As the plows go by, one of the biggest problems is that there is not a whole lot of snow to push back.

On I-91 in Rocky Hill, there’s about a quarter inch of slop and slush and that’s enough to make your car spin out of control, especially if you’re up on the highway.

With such little snow, it’s difficult to get it all off the road as the snow continues to fall just a couple of flakes at a time. Tyler Diloreto says it is still building up, which makes roads slippery.

While rush-hour drivers were worried about the ice on the roads, Austin Buerk is getting off work later this evening and he’s worried about the ice building up on his car.

“There’s ice underneath there. yeah I haven’t even had a chance to get this off of here yet. It took me about 30 minutes just to warm up my car and get all the ice off,” Buerk said.

Police say if ice flies off the roof of your car and does damage to another vehicle, you’re responsible for it.