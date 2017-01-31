Some UConn campuses dismissing early Tuesday

File Photo UConn snow
File Photo UConn snow

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– UConn will be dismissing early Tuesday due to the snow.

School officials say that due to the weather forecasts, the University of Connecticut will dismiss at 2 p.m. at its Storrs, greater Hartford, and Waterbury campuses, as well as the School of Law.

However, classes and operations at UConn’s Stamford and Avery Point campuses will remain on regular schedule.

Essential services like public safety and residential dining halls are not affected by the change. Essential employees should report as normal. But non-essential employees may leave the Storrs, Hartford, Waterbury campuses and law school at 2 p.m.

For updated campus status information, instructions for emergencies and safety resources, students and staff can go to www.alert.uconn.edu.

