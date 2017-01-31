Tech Tuesday: Assisted Living Services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Over the holidays, families may have noticed changes in elderly loved ones that raise questions about their ability to live independently. National Senior Independence month in February highlights ways to assess and address issues that may prevent seniors from aging in place. With us today are Mario D’Aquila, Vice President of Assisted Living Technologies, Inc and Lynne Schmidt, Director of Marketing for Assisted Living Services, Inc in Meriden to tell us how technology and personal care can help someone you love.

For twenty years, Assisted Living Services has provided In-Home care services to thousands of Connecticut’s seniors and people of all ages with varying disabilities. In 2010, the company launched Assisted Living Technologies Inc. to offer a variety of devices and services to address the key issues that impact this population the most: Falls, Personal Safety, Medication Compliance, Wandering, and Social Isolation. Our goal is combine the two to allow seniors to age in place.

Remote Monitoring Systems help people keep tabs without being invasive, and get alerts when there may be a problem that could lead to an emergency. The system tracks activity in the home and will send notifications to loved ones or caregivers if anything is abnormal or noteworthy with their activity. These systems also have the ability to provide a video-visit which is very user friendly.

Individuals who think they may benefit from these services can contact us for more information through our main office in Meriden at (203)634-8668 or they can contact the Alternate Care Unit at D.S.S at 1(800-445-5394)

www.assistedlivingct.com or calling 203-634-8668

www.assistedlivingtechnologies.com or calling 203-235-TECH.