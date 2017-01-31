Tips for Taxpayers to avoid Identity Theft

By Published:
social-security-generic

(WTNH) — Tax Identity theft is a billion dollar business according to H&R block and there are several tips for taxpayers that can help prevent it.

Kathy Pickering, the executive director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block said, “There is no fool-proof way to stop identity theft.”

Pickering said that the number of new reports of identity theft by individuals filed in 2015 has fallen by more than 50 percent.

Here are the top 8 tips that you can follow to help protect your personal information.

For more tips you can visit H&R Block’s website.

  • Do not carry a Social Security card in a wallet.
  • Do not give out a Social Security Number on the phone or in a public place.
  • Look for the S in https which means the site uses secure encryption technology.
  • File early to lessen the window of opportunity for a criminal to file first.
  • Be aware of phishing and social engineering scams. Be suspicious of emails that ask for credentials. Do not provide personal information over the phone, via text, through the mail or on the Internet.
  • Close unused credit-card accounts and destroy the credit card.
  • Do not shop online on public Wi-Fi where information can be intercepted.
  • Review financial statements like credit card bills and bank statements for suspicious activity.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s