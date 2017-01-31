Tips for Taxpayers to avoid Identity Theft

(WTNH) — Tax Identity theft is a billion dollar business according to H&R block and there are several tips for taxpayers that can help prevent it.

Kathy Pickering, the executive director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block said, “There is no fool-proof way to stop identity theft.”

Pickering said that the number of new reports of identity theft by individuals filed in 2015 has fallen by more than 50 percent.

Here are the top 8 tips that you can follow to help protect your personal information.

For more tips you can visit H&R Block’s website.

Do not carry a Social Security card in a wallet.

Do not give out a Social Security Number on the phone or in a public place.

Look for the S in https which means the site uses secure encryption technology.

File early to lessen the window of opportunity for a criminal to file first.

Be aware of phishing and social engineering scams. Be suspicious of emails that ask for credentials. Do not provide personal information over the phone, via text, through the mail or on the Internet.

Close unused credit-card accounts and destroy the credit card.

Do not shop online on public Wi-Fi where information can be intercepted.

Review financial statements like credit card bills and bank statements for suspicious activity.