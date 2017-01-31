Traffic Updates: Several accidents causing traffic tie-ups

(WTNH) — There are dozens of accidents on Connecticut roadways due to the wintry weather, and we’ve got your back with live traffic cameras and traffic flow conditions to help you get home safe.

Route 15 in Hamden had multiple wrecks late Tuesday morning as the snow began to fall.

Around noon on Tuesday, I-91 northbound in North Haven was shut down after a multi-car accident.

CTTRAFFIC- I 91 northbound in North Haven, exit 9 is closed with a multicar accident blocking all lanes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 31, 2017

A few exits up, State Police reported there was an accident where a car went over a wire rope guard rail between exits 11 and 12. The left lane is closed.

CTTRAFFIC: I91 north in North Haven left lane closed between x11&12. 1 car over wire rope guide rails no injuries. pic.twitter.com/lNQ7xVTH3Z — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 31, 2017

Shortly after noon, there were reports of multiple crashes from the Department of Transportation.

They reported there were accidents on both sides of Route 72 in Plainville. The westbound side of Route 72 was closed between exits two and one. The CT DOT estimated it would take approximately an hour or less to clear it.

(13117031) Motor Vehicle Accident – PLAINVILLE S72W 0.50 miles before Exit 1 (RTE 177) at 1/31/2017 12:18:07 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

There was an accident reported on the eastbound side of Route 72 in Plainville about a mile before exit four.

(13117036) Motor Vehicle Accident – PLAINVILLE S72E 0.99 miles before Exit 4 (WB I-84 & CROOKED ST (Ex 3&4)) at 1/31/2017 12:35:5 #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

The accident on the eastbound side of Route 72 east in Plainville was cleared around 1:15 p.m.

Cleared: (13117036) Motor Vehicle Accident – PLAINVILLE S72E 0.99 miles before Exit 4 (WB I-84 & CROOKED ST (Ex 3&4)) at 1/31/2017 1:13:24 P — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

DOT also said there was an accident on I-95 southbound in Old Lyme between exits 71 and 70 that caused the highway to be shut down. DOT estimated the accident would take two hours or less to clear.

(13117033) Motor Vehicle Accident – OLD LYME I95S 0.18 miles before Exit 70 (US 1 (BOSTON POST RD)) at 1/31/2017 12:30:45 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

An accident in Willington was reported on Route 320 at Turnpike Road.

#CTTraffic UPDATE: WILLINGTON – WILLINGTON: RT 320 At Turnpike Rd. because of Motor Vehicle Accident (2 Vehicle). — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) January 31, 2017

The CT DOT said the accident was cleared around 1:15 p.m.

Cleared: (13117035) Motor Vehicle Accident – WILLINGTON at 1/31/2017 1:13:24 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., West Hartford Police said New Britain Avenue near Davenport was closed due to a one-car accident. They said New Britain Avenue would remain closed through rush hour and likely into the evening hours. There was a utility pole that was severed in the accident and was in need of immediate replacement. Traffic will be rerouted from Wolcott Road to Knollwood Road. One person sustained a minor injury in the accident.

New Britain Ave near Davenport likely to remain closed for a few more hours due to pole damage. pic.twitter.com/LeFAzrync7 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) January 31, 2017

Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the DOT reported an accident in Orange on I-95 southbound near exit 41.

(13117037) Motor Vehicle Accident – ORANGE I95S 0.12 miles before Exit 41 (MARSH HILL RD) at 1/31/2017 12:41:49 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

Around 1:30 p.m., the accident on I-95 southbound in Orange was cleared.

Cleared: (13117037) Motor Vehicle Accident – ORANGE I95S 0.12 miles before Exit 41 (MARSH HILL RD) at 1/31/2017 1:28:53 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

Another accident was reported in Southington. The accident shut down I-84 westbound between exits 33 and 32.

#CTTraffic UPDATE: SOUTHINGTON – I-84 Westbound CLOSED between Exits 33 and 32 because of Motor Vehicle Accident (Multi Vehicle). — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) January 31, 2017

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., there were accidents reported in Stonington and in Farmington.

The accident in Stonington was on I-95 south at exit 91.

(13117038) Motor Vehicle Accident – STONINGTON I95S at Exit 91 (TAUGWANK RD) at 1/31/2017 12:47:18 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

Connecticut DOT said the accident in Stonington was cleared shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Cleared: (13117038) Motor Vehicle Accident – STONINGTON I95S at Exit 91 (TAUGWANK RD) at 1/31/2017 12:57:07 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

The accident in Farmington was reported on I-84 westbound at exit 38.

(13117039) Motor Vehicle Accident – FARMINGTON I84W at Exit 38 (US 6 WB) at 1/31/2017 12:47:19 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

The accident in Farmington was cleared around 1:30 p.m.

Cleared: (13117039) Motor Vehicle Accident – FARMINGTON I84W at Exit 38 (US 6 WB) at 1/31/2017 1:28:53 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

Around the same time, an accident was reported in Cromwell. It shut down I-91 southbound between exits 23 and 22S. The left and right lanes were closed.

(13117040) Motor Vehicle Accident – CROMWELL I91S 0.21 miles before Exit 22S (RTE 9 SB) at 1/31/2017 12:47:20 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

Around 1:00 p.m., there were reports of accidents on both sides of I-84 in East Hartford.

On the eastbound side of I-84 in East Hartford, the accident was reported about half a mile before exit 58.

(13117043) Motor Vehicle Accident – E. HARTFORD I84E 0.50 miles before Exit 58 (ROBERTS ST) at 1/31/2017 12:57:06 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017

On the westbound side of I-84 in East Hartford, an accident was reported shortly past exit 57.

(13117042) Motor Vehicle Accident – E. HARTFORD I84W 0.10 miles beyond Exit 57 (RTE 15 SB) at 1/31/2017 12:57:06 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 31, 2017