Traffic Updates: Several accidents causing traffic tie-ups

Route 15 southbound blocked near exit 60 in Hamden from a crash. (Photo: Twitter / CT_STATE_POLICE)
Route 15 southbound blocked near exit 60 in Hamden from a crash. (Photo: Twitter / CT_STATE_POLICE)

(WTNH) — There are dozens of accidents on Connecticut roadways due to the wintry weather, and we’ve got your back with live traffic cameras and traffic flow conditions to help you get home safe.

Route 15 in Hamden had multiple wrecks late Tuesday morning as the snow began to fall.

Around noon on Tuesday, I-91 northbound in North Haven was shut down after a multi-car accident.

 

A few exits up, State Police reported there was an accident where a car went over a wire rope guard rail between exits 11 and 12. The left lane is closed.

Shortly after noon, there were reports of multiple crashes from the Department of Transportation.

They reported there were accidents on both sides of Route 72 in Plainville.  The westbound side of Route 72 was closed between exits two and one. The CT DOT estimated it would take approximately an hour or less to clear it.

There was an accident reported on the eastbound side of Route 72 in Plainville about a mile before exit four.

The accident on the eastbound side of Route 72 east in Plainville was cleared around 1:15 p.m.

 

DOT also said there was an accident on I-95 southbound in Old Lyme between exits 71 and 70 that caused the highway to be shut down. DOT estimated the accident would take two hours or less to clear.

Courtesy: Connecticut DOT
Courtesy: Connecticut DOT

 

 

An accident in Willington was reported on Route 320 at Turnpike Road.

The CT DOT said the accident was cleared around 1:15 p.m.

 

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., West Hartford Police said New Britain Avenue near Davenport  was closed due to a one-car accident. They said New Britain Avenue would remain closed through rush hour and likely into the evening hours. There was a utility pole that was severed in the accident and was in need of immediate replacement. Traffic will be rerouted from Wolcott Road to Knollwood Road. One person sustained a minor injury in the accident.

 

Around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the DOT reported an accident in Orange on I-95 southbound near exit 41.

Around 1:30 p.m., the accident on I-95 southbound in Orange was cleared.

 

Another accident was reported in Southington. The accident shut down I-84 westbound between exits 33 and 32.

 

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., there were accidents reported in Stonington and in Farmington.

The accident in Stonington was on I-95 south at exit 91.

Connecticut DOT said the accident in Stonington was cleared shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The accident in Farmington was reported on I-84 westbound at exit 38.

The accident in Farmington was cleared around 1:30 p.m.

 

Around the same time, an accident was reported in Cromwell. It shut down I-91 southbound between exits 23 and 22S. The left and right lanes were closed.

 

Around 1:00 p.m., there were reports of accidents on both sides of I-84 in East Hartford.

On the eastbound side of I-84 in East Hartford, the accident was reported about half a mile before exit 58.

On the westbound side of I-84 in East Hartford, an accident was reported shortly past exit 57.

 

