West Hartford Police Arrest Burglary Suspect

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police say they’ve caught the person responsible for several package thefts in early December. One resident was able to capture an image of the suspect taking a package off of his porch from Beverly Road. The description was shared with Hartford police, and they located suspect wearing the same clothing. He was identified as Isaiah Riggins. After an interview, police thought they had the guy they were looking for. Riggins is now facing several charges related to the burglaries.

