West Hartford Police Arrest Burglary Suspect

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police say they’ve caught the person responsible for several package thefts in early December. One resident was able to capture an image of the suspect taking a package off of his porch from Beverly Road. The description was shared with Hartford police, and they located suspect wearing the same clothing. He was identified as Isaiah Riggins. After an interview, police thought they had the guy they were looking for. Riggins is now facing several charges related to the burglaries.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.