Why you should protect yourself from head to toe in wintry weather

HARTFORD, Conn.(WTNH)–You hear it all the time. Be sure to cover up head to toe if you’re heading out in frigid snowy conditions.

But it bears repeating.

“Anytime you add a component of wetness that elevates the whole situation,” said Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Rachel Balloch with St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. “Where if they are going to develop frostbite, if they are going to develop frostnip, it accelerates the process.”

She adds that coming down with frostbite leads to more problems.

“Frostbite is almost like a burn-type injury so it also leaves them more prone to sunburn in the summer months.”

Here’s why:

“The cells in the area, the actual, down to the cellular level in the skin that has been damaged leaves them prone to developing any kind of either burn or frostburn or bite,” Balloch said.

Damage to skin cells also factor in, if you have a history of cold exposure.

“Let’s say, if somebody has had frostbite anywhere on their body previously, they are more susceptible to developing it again, at a much quicker pace.”

If there are signs of frostbite, mostly on hands, face and feet– the area affected can become white and numb. In severe cases, the skin is red and blisters can develop.

“The most important thing I think though is when you have cold exposure and you rewarm, you don’t want to have another cold exposure because that can actually cause more damage to the cells.”

So stay inside, says Dr. Balloch, and consider calling your doctor or head to the emergency room to get checked out.

