Will Aetna follow GE to Boston?

HARTFORD, Conn. & BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Could another Connecticut corporate giant be eyeing a move to Boston? Aetna, which has roots in Connecticut that go back to before the Civil War, is reportedly looking at office space in Boston.

The Hartford based insurance giant was turned down by a judge in their effort to merge with a Kentucky based insurer and is now weighing options. Aetna has about 6,000 employees here in Connecticut.

Aetna’s CEO has told shareholders the mammoth Connecticut insurance company will take the next two weeks to decide what their next move will be in the aftermath of a federal judge’s ruling against their plan to merge with Louisville based Humana. “I have talked to folks at the highest level of the company and, you know, I don’t generally talk about what I have private conversations about,” said Governor Malloy in response to the judge’s ruling in the case.

The ‘Boston Business Journal‘ is reporting that Aetna is exploring office space possibilities, and pretty large ones, for moving a large chunk of its Connecticut work force to the Massachusetts Capitol city. Added Governor Malloy, “The Aetna’s been a big part of Connecticut and the know the quality of the people they have working for them here…so…I feel good about it.”

A spokesman for Aetna, Matthew Clyburn, responded to the rumors Tuesday.

We don’t comment on speculation. We remain headquartered in Hartford, and we’re committed to our employees here, who continue to be an important part of our future.”

The Governor has announced that his new state budget will include a break in the premium tax that should help all of the Connecticut based insurance companies. The head of the state’s largest business group, Joe Brennan of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association said, “This will actually help reduce their tax burden in other states which is important, so it will be less burden on Connecticut but helpful in other states.”

But is it enough to keep all of Aetna here? The Mayor of Boston today who made the deal to bring GE to his city…says they are welcome.

In response to a question about the possibility that Aetna might be moving part of it’s operation to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D-Boston) said they would be a welcome adition.

We’re open and welcoming and love to get as many companies in our city that are going to employ people in Boston, employ people in Greater Boston…love to have them.”

Governor Malloy admitting, “We are seeking to poach from other states and other states seek to poach from us.” The Aetna CEO said today they will wait til February 15th to announce if they will continue to persue that big merger with Humana or just move on. What ‘move on’ means isn’t exactly clear right now.