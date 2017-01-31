WTNH NEWS 8 joins the ABC|Disney & Firstbook Magic of Storytelling campaign to deliver books to children in need

Once again News 8 will be participating in the ABC|Disney and First Book Magic of Storytelling campaign to celebrate the power of storytelling and provide brand new books to children in need in our community.

Too many children don’t have books of their own – at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed. Disney and ABC are donating up to 1 million books to First Book, including one thousand books for children in Connecticut communities.

Here is how you can join the magic!

Join Laura Hutchinson at the Disney Reads event on Saturday, Feb. 4th at the Disney Store at the West Farms mall. With every book purchased between February 4 and February 5, 2017, Disney will donate a new book to a child in need through First Book.

Post your “shelfie” (a photo of you with a favorite book or bookshelf) on social media with #magicofstorytelling. Disney will donate one book to a child in need through First Book for every shelfie posted with use of the #magicofstorytellilng. (1 shelfie = 1 book)

More about First Book – First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to children in need. First Book supports the largest and fastest growing network of educators and program leaders serving children in need. In partnership with these heroic educators and other organizations, First Book transforms lives by improving access to equal, quality education for all kids.