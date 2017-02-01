1st inmate to get sex reassignment moves to female prison

This Feb. 1, 2017 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Shiloh Heavenly Quine. Officials said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, that Quine, 57, the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery, has been moved to a women's prison. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery has been moved to a women’s prison.

California corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton said 57-year-old Shiloh Heavenly Quine was admitted to the Central California Women’s Facility on Wednesday.

The prison northwest of Fresno holds about 2,900 women.

Quine previously was at a men’s prison, although she has been living as a woman since 2009.

The convicted killer, who is serving a life prison sentence, underwent the surgery in December after a court settlement.

Her case led California to become the first state to set standards for transgender inmates to apply to receive the surgery. It also led a federal magistrate to provide transgender female inmates housed in men’s facilities with items such as nightgowns, scarves and necklaces.