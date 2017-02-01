4 Corrections Employees Held Hostage in Ongoing Situation at Delaware Prison: Police

(ABC) — Four Delaware prison employees are being held hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to Richard Bratz of the Delaware State Police.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. when five employees were taken hostage, Bratz said at a news conference. This afternoon, one hostage was released and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Bratz said.

He said it’s unclear if there are any other injuries.

The Department of Correction employees were taken hostage in a building that houses approximately 100 inmates, he said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Bratz said.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is Delaware’s largest male correctional facility, with approximately 2,500 inmates.

All prisons in the state gave been placed on lockdown following the incident, according to The Associated Press.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

