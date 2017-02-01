A potential game-changer for managing pain



NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Surgery for herniated discs failed Michele Muratore.

The latest spinal cord stimulation did not.

“I am about 85-90 percent. pain free. I still have a little bit here and there,” said Muratore.

Dr. Sudhir Kadian with Shoreline Interventional Pain Center implanted the updated high frequency stimulation treatment to better manage her back and leg pain.

“It was sharp shooting from lower back to my knees,” said Muratore.

Here’s how it works.

Two small electrodes deliver electrical pulses but with more intensity than the traditional one.

“Two wires are placed, one at a time, into the epidural space, threads up like that, close to the spinal cord. It alters the transmission of the painful signals to the brain. So technically, your brain is not feeling all this painful stimuli going to the brain,” said Dr. Kadian.

It’s powered by a compact battery-generator.

“And the battery pack is right in this area,” Dr. Kadian points to Michele’s lower back, “which is also healing perfectly.”

He says it has a high success rate.

“So far zero failure rate. Pain relief on average for these patients is approximately 70 percent better pain wise, both in the leg and back pain,” said Dr. Kadian.

“I am slowly decreasing the oxycodone and I’m probably at the point now where I can start decreasing the other ones,” said Muratore.

Therapy, Dr. Kadian says that could impact the opioid epidemic significantly.

“The current patient populations who are taking the opioids, maybe a good candidate for this high frequency spinal cord stimulator,” said Dr. Kadian.

Vici Taylor just completed the trial phase to determine if she would benefit.

“I have been on percocet for four years,” said Taylor, “I don’t want to take it another day.”

And improving her quality of life.

“It affects your life to the point you don’t have a life,” said Taylor.

Meantime, Michele is finally able to reclaim hers.

“I just figure that-while I’m feeling good and I’m up and about, I’m going to do it,” said Muratore.