Actress Cindy Williams is Performing at the Shubert Theatre This Weekend Only in “Menopause The Musical”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the 70’s hit show “Laverne & Shirley” chats about her current role in the hit musical comedy “Menopause the Musical.”

The international hit show Menopause the Musical will be in New Haven for three performances Friday and Saturday, February 3-4, at the Shubert Theatre.  It is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 14 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Besides her role as Shirley Feeney, Williams’ stage credits include, “The Drowsy Chaperone” (Broadway), “The Odd Couple” with Joanne Worley. Her film credits include “The Conversation” and George Lucas’s “American Graffiti” for which she received a British Academy award nomination for Best Supporting actress.

Get your tickets for Menopause The Musical now by heading to www.shubert.com

