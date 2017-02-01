Ansonia digs out, brushes off, from mid-week snowstorm

ANSONIA, Conn (WTNH) – It was the morning after for a lot of people in the state of Connecticut. If you thought it was tough clearing off your car, try clearing off a whole lot. We’re talking about a whole car lot. How many cars will Ron Sisbarro have to clear off?

“Oh, I don’t know, maybe 200. Easily 200,” Sisbarro said.

That is because Sisbarro works for Fitzpatrick’s Chrysler Jeep in Ansonia, and the 200 cars in the lot he has to clear off are the reason why he likes mild winters.

“No. I don’t like the snow. No,” said Sisbarro.

Nick Lukianov is a professional at clearing off driveways and sidewalks, and he’s been very busy for the last day.

“People are off to work this morning without a hitch thanks to me and other guys who are out here really busting our butts to make sure people are cleared out,” Lukianov said.

While Lukianov was using a leafblower to clear a driveway, others say the from this storm is too heavy for that, which is why Ron DeGregoria brought out the heavy equipment first thing this morning.

“I wanted to get outside as soon as I can because I realized, my thermometer outside, the temperature was starting to go up, and I know the snow isn’t fluffy, you can’t move it with a broom anymore so, that’s why I took out my snowblower,” DeGregoria said.

Ansonia schools had a 2 hour delay, but 15 year-old Samuel Bishara only needed 20 minutes of that to clear his driveway.

“Get some snow shoveling done before, you know, I have school,” Bishara explained. “I don’t want my mom’s car to slip out.”

Hopefully, his mom appreciates it.