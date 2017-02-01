Body shops are busy after Tuesday’s storm

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Dave Smith was writing estimates for most of the day Wednesday. Damaged cars started arriving on Tuesday during the storm.

“Went off the road,” says Smith as points to a couple of cars now filling up the garage at Car Service Collision. “This gentleman here that happened about 1:30 yesterday. That one went went off the road also. They were slipping and sliding everywhere yesterday.”

Workers were also busy assessing the damage one car at a time.

“Snapped a knuckle right in half,” says one technician.

They consider Tuesday’s snowfall a perfect storm. That’s because more snow fell along the shoreline than some expected and it happened on a weekday afternoon when many tried to get home early.

“Okay as long as nobody gets hurt especially around rush hour it’s great cause it fills us up and our kids get new sneakers that way,” Smith says with a chuckle.

From fender benders to more serious accidents they’re seeing all kinds of damage done during Tuesday’s slippery conditions.

“I’ve written what five estimates since you’ve been here,” says Smith. “We’ve had two cars towed in. We’re picking up three more right now.”

Smith warns to always get the other driver’s information and a police report no matter how small the accident because underneath a scratched bumper could be hidden damage.

“You never know,” says Smith. “It doesn’t look like anything but when you get it apart you may have a thousand dollars of damage and then you’re stuck.”

30 years managing Car Service Collision has taught Smith a lot about mother nature and the body shop business.

“We’ll be backlogged now for a couple weeks with all this,” says Smith.

With more than 200 accidents on Tuesday other shops around the state will most likely be backlogged as well.