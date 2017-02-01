Business aims to save you time and money on dinners

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Many busy moms know how stressful dinnertime can be. Choosing something quick and healthy that’s on-budget before sending the kids off to soccer practice. We are helping you stretch your dollar with an idea one mom had, that turned into a business, moms across the country are now using.

“One of the biggest stressors of my day was dinner, so once again on the ride home it was ‘I don’t have a plan’ or I’m scrambling through the grocery store at 6pm,” said Laurin Mills.

Mills is a mom of 3 who knew first-hand that quick meals rarely meant healthy or on budget so she needed a new strategy.

“I had never used our grocery store flier before. So it intended to be a planning system but a planning system that saved us money,” she said.

That’s how she came up with The Dinner Daily that people are now using across the country. Here’s how it works: you pick the grocery store, your family size and specify any meal preferences or dietary restrictions you may have. Then, each week after the store releases their flyer, they send you recipes and a shopping list based off what’s on sale. They’re meant to be simple, healthy meals to keep you on budget.

“On average our weeknight meals are anywhere from $10-$15 in underlying grocery costs per meal for a family of 5. A whole week of meals will cost you on average, no more than $85 a week for a family of 5,” Mills explained.

An added bonus, they’ll attach manufacturer coupons when there’s a chance to save more.

So, what’s the cost? Sign up for a year and it’s $4 a month, $5 a month for 6 months or $6 if you just want it for 3 months. If you think you may want to give it a try, you can get a free 2 week trial.