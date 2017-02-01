Car, snow plow slide and collide in Stafford Springs

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WTNH) — State police in Stafford Springs say a car and a snow plow got into a minor snarl on Furnace Avenue, early on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police with Troop C in Tolland say they responded to Furnace Avenue in the area of Edgewood Street in Stafford, around 5:15 on Tuesday.

Dispatchers had received a report of a snow plow and car that had crashed.

The accident was minor, troopers say, and there were minor injuries.

As they worked to clear the scene, Furnace Road was closed at Edgewood, and a small detour was established.

The road was cleared just after 6 a.m.