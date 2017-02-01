East Windsor Police warn of phony insurance scam that comes in the mail

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – East Windsor Police are warning people to be on the lookout for an insurance scam that some people have had turning up in their mailboxes. On Wednesday a homeowner got a letter asking the recipient to call Nationwide Insurance to get more information on their settlement award. The problem? The person who got the letter doesn’t have Nationwide Insurance or a claim against that company. East Winsor Police say it is a “phishing” scam.

Here’s how they say it works. You receive a check in the mail from someone you don’t know. Many of these checks look sophisticated and official. The instructions are usually always the same asking you to deposit the check received and then forward another check usually by Western Union or some other wire service to an agent for the required fees or taxes. After a few days, the check will bounce, and leave you responsible for the funds.

Similar phony letters also turned up in Alabama. East Windsor Police say never give personal information over the phone or through email.