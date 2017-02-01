East Windsor Police warn of phony insurance scam that comes in the mail

By Published:
Phony phishing letter turns up in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – East Windsor Police are warning people to be on the lookout for an insurance scam that some people have had turning up in their mailboxes. On Wednesday a homeowner got a letter asking the recipient to call Nationwide Insurance to get more information on their settlement award. The problem? The person who got the letter doesn’t have Nationwide Insurance or a claim against that company. East Winsor Police say it is a “phishing” scam.

Here’s how they say it works. You receive a check in the mail from someone you don’t know. Many of these checks look sophisticated and official. The instructions are usually always the same asking you to deposit the check received and then forward another check usually by Western Union or some other wire service to an agent for the required fees or taxes. After a few days, the check will bounce, and leave you responsible for the funds.

Similar phony letters also turned up in Alabama. East Windsor Police say never give personal information over the phone or through email.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s