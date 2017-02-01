Fate of child welfare agency oversight plan uncertain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he can’t comprehend why some Connecticut lawmakers are opposing a revised agreement he says will forge a new path toward ending decades of federal oversight of the state’s child welfare agency.

The Democrat said Wednesday he doesn’t understand “why anyone would want to be under federal control.”

Both the House of Representatives and Senate are scheduled to vote Wednesday on the agreement, which received an unfavorable recommendation from the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee. The settlement must be rejected by three-fifths of each chamber or else it is deemed approved.

Lawmakers have voiced various concerns with the deal, which sets a minimum budget for the Department of Children and Families that the legislature cannot change.

It’s unclear what might happen next if the agreement is defeated.

