HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Hamden, Wednesday morning.

The flames have been knocked down after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m., at the home at 567 Hartford Turnpike.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the blaze. But the home appears to be damaged from the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the scene gathering more information.