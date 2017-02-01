Gallup report: Connecticut scores below nation in ‘well-being’

(WTNH) — Connecticut ranks 35th in well-being among the 50 states, according to a new Gallup-Healthways 2016 State Well-Being Rankings report.

In 2016, Connecticut had a Well-Being Index score of 61.7, which is lower than the national Well-Being Index score reached 62.1.

The report, which is part of the Gallup-Healthways State of American Well-Being series, examines well-being across the nation, including how well-being varies by state and which states lead and lag across the five elements of well-being.

Well-being is determined by five elements: purpose, social, financial, community and physical.

“[Well-being] can be a force multiplier to the bottom line by directly influencing healthcare costs, resilience, and retention as well as to the top line through factors such customer satisfaction, sales and innovation,” said Michael Thompson, the President and CEO of National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions.

Well-being in the United States continues to exhibit regional patterns with the Northern Plains, Mountain West and some Atlantic states generally reporting higher levels, while states in the South and Midwest consistently lag in certain elements.