Gallup report: Connecticut scores below nation in ‘well-being’

By Published:
Map Connecticut

(WTNH) — Connecticut ranks 35th in well-being among the 50 states, according to a new Gallup-Healthways 2016 State Well-Being Rankings report.

In 2016, Connecticut had a Well-Being Index score of 61.7, which is lower than the national Well-Being Index score reached 62.1.

The report, which is part of the Gallup-Healthways State of American Well-Being series, examines well-being across the nation, including how well-being varies by state and which states lead and lag across the five elements of well-being.

Well-being is determined by five elements: purpose, social, financial, community and physical.

“[Well-being] can be a force multiplier to the bottom line by directly influencing healthcare costs, resilience, and retention as well as to the top line through factors such customer satisfaction, sales and innovation,” said Michael Thompson, the President and CEO of National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions.

Well-being in the United States continues to exhibit regional patterns with the Northern Plains, Mountain West and some Atlantic states generally reporting higher levels, while states in the South and Midwest consistently lag in certain elements.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s