Hartford man gets 10 years for sexually assaulting teen

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a park more than a year ago.

The Hartford Courant reports 39-year-old David Huertas was sentenced on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to first-degree sexual assault and violating the terms of his probation for a previous crime. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors say Huertas got the teen drunk and took her to Rocky Ridge Park on the evening of July 27, 2015. Huertas then attacked the girl, who is now 18. She later fled in Huertas’ vehicle and was stopped by a police officer.

Huertas’ attorney says his client has accepted responsibility for his crime.

