Hartford woman injured in accident

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver who lost control of her s-u-v on New Britain avenue is now facing a charge of failure to drive in a proper lane after a crash that brought down wires and two utility poles.

According to police, 36 year old Norma Barrett swerved from the left lane into the right lane striking two utility poles.

The impact brought down wires.Barrett was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash and was then taken to St. Francis hospital for additional treatment. The crash led to the closure of the South Main street and Wolcott road for several hours.