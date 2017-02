Here’s the complete New York Yankees Schedule on MyTV9

(WTNH)–Are you ready for another exciting season of Yankees baseball on MyTV9?

Get ready to watch as the Baby Bombers make their mark in the majors, and young stars like Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge and Greg Bird look to become breakout stars.

MyTV9 has 21 games this season, so check out the schedule and mark your calendars. It’s going to be another great season of Yankees baseball!

Here’s the complete MyTV9 schedule of games below:

Wednesday 4/19/17 NY Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox 7:00PM

Saturday 4/22/17 NY Yankees @ Pittsburgh Pirates 4:00PM

Friday 4/28/17 NY Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles 7:00PM

Friday 5/12/17 NY Yankees vs. Houston Astros 7:00PM

Friday 5/19/17 NY Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays 7:00PM

Friday 5/26/17 NY Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics 7:00PM

Wednesday 5/31/17 NY Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles 7:00PM

Wednesday 6/07/17 NY Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox 7:00PM

Tuesday 6/20/17 NY Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels 7:00PM

Thursday 6/22/17 NY Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels 7:00PM

Thursday 6/29/17 NY Yankees @ Chicago White Sox 8:00PM

Monday 7/17/17 NY Yankees @ Minnesota Twins 8:00PM

Tuesday 7/25/17 NY Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds 7:00PM

Thursday 7/27/17 NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7:00PM

Tuesday 8/15/17 NY Yankees vs. New York Mets 7:00PM

Wednesday 8/23/17 NY Yankees @ Detroit Tigers 7:00PM

Friday 8/25/17 NY Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners 7:00PM

Thursday 8/31/17 NY Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox 7:00PM

Friday 9/15/17 NY Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles 7:00PM

Friday 9/22/17 NY Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays 7:00PM

Wednesday 9/27/17 NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7:00PM

Schedule as of 2/01/17

Schedule subject to change