How Plows Survive the Snow

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- On the roads during a snowstorm, this is what we see. Snow…slush, and slick looking roadways. These guys see it a very different way.

Joe Colello is the superintendent of Hamden Public Works. Part of his job is to set up assignments for the plow drivers, and that route, is a lot longer than you might expect.

“We have to go up one way down the center, down the other side down the center. Once the snow stops we have to start pushing it back to the curbs. So I think comes up to 64 road miles of distance per truck.” mentioned Colello.

And it’s not just the distance that’s tough, these guys and gals are working…really…long shifts.

‘I came in at 7am yesterday, and then around 11 maybe they dispatched us to come up and get in our plow trucks. So then I worked till midnight last night.” said Robert Sullivan of Hamden Public Works.

Robert Sullivan, known as Sully around Hamden was one of the dozens at Hamden Public Works pulling a 17 hour shift during Tuesdays snow, which was particularly dangerous.

“And that’s all you needed was for the cars to pack it down a little to create a very slippery situation.” stated Sully. “We needed to put salt down and a little bit of sand because the salt was melting the snow and it was re-freezing.”

And those slippery roads resulted in hundreds of accidents around the state yesterday, causing Public Works and DOT crews to have to move fast!

The lesson we learned from this storm is to slow down, stay back from the vehicles in front of you, and when safe to do so, Public Works asks that you yield to the plow trucks. This will assure you get home safely, and the roads get cleared as quickly as possible when the next storm comes.