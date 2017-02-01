Jury weighs case of man charged in fatal home invasion

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The case of a Connecticut man charged with murder for his alleged role in a fatal home invasion in Sharon is in the hands of the jury after one juror asked to be dismissed.

The Republican-American reports that jurors started deliberating in trial of Hiral Patel on Tuesday. He is charged in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Luke Vitalis in August 2012.

One juror sent a note to the judge saying he was “terrified” and asked to be dismissed. After talking to the man, the judge ruled that no misconduct had occurred and the juror stayed on the panel.

Prosecutors say Patel was one of several men involved in a plot to steal the proceeds of drug transactions.

The defense said Patel was not present.

