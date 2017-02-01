Malloy nominates AG office veteran to state’s highest court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is nominating a veteran attorney in the state’s Office of the Attorney General to serve as an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Gregory T. D’Auria would fill a spot on the bench left vacant by Associate Justice Peter T. Zarella, who retired from the high court in December. His nomination now awaits legislative confirmation.

D’Auria has worked in a variety of roles in the Attorney General‘s office for more than 23 years. He’s currently an Associate General/Solicitor General, a job he has held since 2011. He has focused primarily on supervising appellate litigation for the agency and training and assisting other attorneys in the agency on state and federal appeals.

D’Auria earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.