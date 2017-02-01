Malloy nominates AG office veteran to state’s highest court

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Connecticut Supreme Court Building (Image: jud.state.ct.us)
Connecticut Supreme Court Building (Image: jud.state.ct.us)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is nominating a veteran attorney in the state’s Office of the Attorney General to serve as an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Gregory T. D’Auria would fill a spot on the bench left vacant by Associate Justice Peter T. Zarella, who retired from the high court in December. His nomination now awaits legislative confirmation.

D’Auria has worked in a variety of roles in the Attorney General‘s office for more than 23 years. He’s currently an Associate General/Solicitor General, a job he has held since 2011. He has focused primarily on supervising appellate litigation for the agency and training and assisting other attorneys in the agency on state and federal appeals.

D’Auria earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s