Man charged with ramming cruisers, hurting 2 officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with ramming two Massachusetts police cruisers and injuring two Springfield officers while trying to escape a traffic stop has been held on $25,000 bail.

George Dobitsky was back in court Tuesday a day after pleading not guilty to seven charges, including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Enfield, Connecticut, man “played chicken” with police cruisers pursuing him Saturday in Springfield before fleeing south on Interstate 91.

Later that night, his vehicle was spotted in the city again and he was boxed in by two cruisers.

Prosecutors say he repeatedly rammed the cruisers. One officer’s leg was pinned between two vehicles and a second suffered back and neck injuries. Both are out of the hospital.

