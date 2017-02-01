Manhole explosion causes power outages in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A manhole explosion caused power outages in Meriden on Wednesday.

Police say the manhole explosion happened at the intersection of Hanover Street and Cooke Avenue.

Power was lost in the area after the explosion. The police department says they lost power, but it since been restored. Eversource has rerouted the power and says they have the situation under control.

Eversource said there were about 132 outages from the incident, but it has since been restored.

According to officials, there are no injuries reported from the incident.