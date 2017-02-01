Milford Police make second arrest in food delivery carjacking

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Police have made a second arrest in the January 26 carjacking and attack on a Chinese food delivery man. Police say the person arrested is a juvenile from Bridgeport and was taken into custody last Friday. According to investigators, they received a complaint last Thursday night about a fight on Noble Avenue near Broad Street. According to investigators, a delivery driver from a Chinese food restaurant was hit in the head with a blunt object, and his cell phone and car were stolen. Police tracked down the vehicle, and after a brief foot chase, they arrested a 14-year-old. The second juvenile arrested Friday, also faces charges for kicking out the back window of a Milford Police cruiser while he was taken into custody.

