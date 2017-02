Related Coverage Simsbury Police look for man accused of bank robbery

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested the man they say robbed a bank in Simsbury on Monday.

Police say Jason Sheehan of East Hartford walked into the People’s Bank in Stop & Shop on Monday morning. He showed a note, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money.

Sheehan was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny. He is due in court on Thursday.