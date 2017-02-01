Police investigate threat called in to Woodbridge JCC

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge received another bomb threat Tuesday.

Police say shortly after noon, officers responded to the JCC satellite location at 4 Research Drive after an anonymous telephone threat. The caller threatened an act of violence that would occur at the facility in the immediate future.

This led to a heightened police presence at the building, as well as other undisclosed sites in Woodbridge.

Police say there were similar threats called in to JCC facilities in other states on the same day. This incident appears to be related to the bomb threats made to the Woodbridge JCC last month and to JCC’s nationwide.

Police aren’t releasing any details on the nature of the threat as the incident remains under investigation.