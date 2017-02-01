Police investigate threat called in to Woodbridge JCC

By Published:
The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven (Image: jccnh.org)
The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven (Image: jccnh.org)

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge received another bomb threat Tuesday.

Police say shortly after noon, officers responded to the JCC satellite location at 4 Research Drive after an anonymous telephone threat. The caller threatened an act of violence that would occur at the facility in the immediate future.

Related: JCC members react after bomb threats evacuate several Connecticut locations

This led to a heightened police presence at the building, as well as other undisclosed sites in Woodbridge.

Police say there were similar threats called in to JCC facilities in other states on the same day. This incident appears to be related to the bomb threats made to the Woodbridge JCC last month and to JCC’s nationwide.

Related: JCC evacuated in Woodbridge, West Hartford due to bomb threat

Police aren’t releasing any details on the nature of the threat as the incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s