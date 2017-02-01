Police Say Man Accidentally Fired Gun While Unloading It

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- A Hamden man was charged after police say he accidentally fired his gun while unloading it, sending a bullet through the apartment below him.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Mix Avenue in Hamden on January 29 because a resident noticed a bullet hole in the ceiling of her bedroom, and found a bullet near her bed. Police say they found out 25-year-old Brian Rago lives above that woman, and discharged his gun while unloading it. Police say the bullet damaged a table before going through the ceiling.

Rago is charged with 2nd degree Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. He’s set to appear in court in Meriden on February 9.

