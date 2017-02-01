Police searching for burglar that hit two separate stores

Courtesy: Fairfield Police Department
Courtesy: Fairfield Police Department

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fairfield Police department is actively searching for a burglar that broke into not one, but two stores early Wednesday morning.

Just before two in the morning, officers found the glass at the front door the Star Towing and gas station on Jennings road completely smashed. Surveillance footage revealed a white male on foot who threw an unknown item through the bottom glass half of the front door and reached inside to push the door open. Once inside, the suspect grabbed the metal cash drawer and retreated down Jennings Road toward Longfellow Avenue.

Twenty minutes later, a similar robbery occurred at Pepe’s Pizza on Commerce Drive. When police arrived on scene, officers found the lock cylinder of the front door missing. While there was no surveillance footage at the pizzeria, investigators believe that the same suspect was involved.

K9 Officer Wells working with the Norwalk Police K9 unit tracked both locations in the direction of Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport and found no further information.

