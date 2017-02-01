Portland Police arrest one man in armed grocery store robbery

Related Coverage Heavy police presence at shopping center in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Portland Police have one man in custody after they say he was involved in an armed grocery store robbery Tuesday.

Portland Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened at the Tri-Town Foods grocery store on Marlborough Street off of route 66. Officers responded to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect walked into the store right before closing time. He then ordered everyone inside to get back, and ordered the manager to empty out the safe.

The stand-off lasted for about three hours after the police arrived. Officers were able to catch him as he tried to run out the back entrance of the store.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. No one was hurt during the robbery.