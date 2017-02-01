Quiet and cold into the weekend, stormy next week

February got off to a mild start with highs in the 40s on Wednesday, but colder weather is on the way for the late workweek and weekend. A few snow showers and squalls are possible on Thursday as that colder air arrives. Visibility may be lowered for a few minutes in any snow squalls. Widespread snow accumulation is not expected.

Quiet and cold weather is ahead for Friday and Saturday. Look for highs in the low to mid 30s, and lows in the teens to low 20s. That’s actually a bit colder than normal – something that we have not seen much of this winter. A weak system moving through New England on Sunday afternoon/evening may bring snow/rain showers with a coating or no accumulation. Quiet weather returns on Monday, with highs close to 40.

The weather action will likely pick up in the middle of next week. Computer models agree on a storm moving into the Midwest and then heading for the Northeast. The exact track of the storm is uncertain, and that track has big implications on precipitation type in Connecticut. At this point, it looks like more rain than snow at the Shoreline, with snow changing to a mix then rain inland. The timing is questionable, with it starting somewhere between Tuesday morning and Tuesday night. There is a better chance of snow/mix at the start of the storm than during the middle or end of it. If the storm takes the current projected track, it will move over or west of Connecticut, and that is not a favorable track for snow. Of course, we’ll be watching it closely in the coming days!