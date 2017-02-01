RHAM teacher struck while jogging in West Hartford dies

Related Coverage RHAM teacher in critical condition after being hit by car in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A RHAM Middle School teacher that was struck by a car while he was jogging in West Hartford last week has died.

The Regional School District Superintendent said 30-year-old Andrej Cavarkada was hit by a car at the intersection at Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue in West Hartford, where he lived on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017. The superintendent said Cavarkada taught physics at RHAM Middle School in Hebron for six years.

Witnesses told police that the car that hit Cavarkada was driving south on Trout Brook Drive and had a green light. They said the car proceeded through the intersection and hit the Cavarkada.

Cavarkada was in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital following the accident, but died from his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

The driver of the car, Khang Nguyen, 19, of South Windsor, was not injured in the accident. His car was towed as part of the investigation. There is no word if charges will be filed.

West Hartford Police says they the accident is still under investigation.