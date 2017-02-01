Senate defeats DCF oversight plan; now up to House to OK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It’s up to the House of Representatives to decide whether to approve a revised agreement Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says will forge a new path toward ending decades of federal oversight of Connecticut‘s child welfare agency.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected the deal on a bipartisan 25-8 vote. It now awaits action in the House.

The settlement must be rejected by three-fifths of each chamber or else it is deemed approved. A legislative committee previously issued an “unfavorable recommendation.”

Lawmakers have voiced various concerns with the deal, which sets a minimum budget for the Department of Children and Families that the legislature cannot change. Sen. Paul Formica (for-MEE’-kah) called for a new plan that doesn’t tie the legislature’s hands.

It’s unclear what might happen next if the agreement is defeated.

