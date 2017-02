ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people along the shoreline may be experiencing low water pressure on Wednesday.

The fire hydrant located in front of the post office on Old Tavern Road in Orange was hit by a car late Tuesday afternoon.

The towns affected were Orange, Milford and West Haven.

Crews say people may also see discolored water. If so, crews will be back out in the area to flush out the water mains.