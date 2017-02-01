Sickness closes Meriden school for the week

By Published:
Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Meriden school has decided to close for the rest of the week as the absentee rate has increased over the past 10 days.

St. Joseph School on West Main Street has had a 26 percent absentee rate for three days and that follows seven days where the absentee rate was over 10 percent.

According to the school students have been showing signs of cold, flu, pneumonia, strep and high temperatures with no other symptoms.   The school has done a cleaning and opened windows and tried other steps but it did not help alleviate the illnesses.

The school says the illnesses are not unique to their school.  Other schools are also being impacted but since St. Joseph’s is a small school the absentee rate is high.   According tot he school other middle schools have reported at least 75 absentee’s.

The school also says pediatricians in town are turning people away because there have been so many sick patients.

