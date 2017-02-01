Snow covered cars, slick roads for morning commute

Related Coverage Slick roads and patchy fog to start Wednesday

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We are dealing with the after-effects of a quick blast of winter across the state. And that could mean some left over slick spots for the morning commute.

Main roads are mostly clear but it’s the residential neighborhoods that may still be covered in snow. There is a lot of compacted snow on the ground and slushy areas. With the below freezing temperatures, that’s making the roads pretty slick.

Leave some extra time to clear your car off and take it slow during the commute.

News 8’s Brian Spyros was in the Mobile Weather Lab to show us what we can expect when we head out on the roads in the video above.