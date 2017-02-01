Snow covered cars, slick roads for morning commute

By Published: Updated:
snow-back-road

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We are dealing with the after-effects of a quick blast of winter across the state. And that could mean some left over slick spots for the morning commute.

Main roads are mostly clear but it’s the residential neighborhoods that may still be covered in snow. There is a lot of compacted snow on the ground and slushy areas. With the below freezing temperatures, that’s making the roads pretty slick.

Leave some extra time to clear your car off and take it slow during the commute.

News 8’s Brian Spyros was in the Mobile Weather Lab to show us what we can expect when we head out on the roads in the video above.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s