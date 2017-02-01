Snowfall Totals from 1/31/17

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

A weak clipper system moved through Connecticut yesterday leaving many towns with a couple inches of snow. Many would call it a nuisance but it certainly made travel tough Tuesday with hundreds of crashes across the state and multiple highways being shut down. The highest total I saw was 3.5″ in Clinton. If you have any snowfall totals from your backyard and would love to submit it, you can do so by messaging me on Facebook or Twitter!

Town Amount Andover 3 Ashford 1.5 Beacon Falls 2.3 Bethel 1.8 Bridgeport 2.5 Burlington 2.5 Clinton 3.4 Colchester 2.3 Colebrook 3.5 Columbia 2.9 Danbury 2.5 Darien 1.5 Dayville 2 East Killingly 3 Easton 2 Enfield 2.8 Groton 2.8 Haddam 2.3 Madison 3 Manchester 2.5 Meriden 2.3 Milford 3.2 Monroe 3 Moosup 3.3 New Canaan 2 New Fairfield 2.5 New Haven 2.8 Newtown 2.1 North Haven 3 Norwich 3 Old Saybrook 2.8 Pomfret 2.1 Southbury 2 Southington 3.2 Staffordville 2.5 Tolland 2.8 Warren 2 Waterbury 2 West Hartford 3.1 Wethersfield 2.1 Windham 2.3 Windsor Locks 2 Wolcott 2.9 Woodstock 2