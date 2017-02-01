Snowfall Totals from 1/31/17

By Published:
All was quiet on the boardwalk in West Haven 2017-01-31 (WTNH / Report-It / Lisa)
All was quiet on the boardwalk in West Haven 2017-01-31 (WTNH / Report-It / Lisa)

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

A weak clipper system moved through Connecticut yesterday leaving many towns with a couple inches of snow. Many would call it a nuisance but it certainly made travel tough Tuesday with hundreds of crashes across the state and multiple highways being shut down. The highest total I saw was 3.5″ in Clinton. If you have any snowfall totals from your backyard and would love to submit it, you can do so by messaging me on Facebook or Twitter!

Town Amount
Andover 3
Ashford 1.5
Beacon Falls 2.3
Bethel 1.8
Bridgeport 2.5
Burlington 2.5
Clinton 3.4
Colchester 2.3
Colebrook 3.5
Columbia 2.9
Danbury 2.5
Darien 1.5
Dayville 2
East Killingly 3
Easton 2
Enfield 2.8
Groton 2.8
Haddam 2.3
Madison 3
Manchester 2.5
Meriden 2.3
Milford 3.2
Monroe 3
Moosup 3.3
New Canaan 2
New Fairfield 2.5
New Haven 2.8
Newtown 2.1
North Haven 3
Norwich 3
Old Saybrook 2.8
Pomfret 2.1
Southbury 2
Southington 3.2
Staffordville 2.5
Tolland 2.8
Warren 2
Waterbury 2
West Hartford 3.1
Wethersfield 2.1
Windham 2.3
Windsor Locks 2
Wolcott 2.9
Woodstock 2

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s