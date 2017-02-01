State pension refinancing vote held at state Capitol



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A plan to restructure the massive state pension fund debt with labor unions has narrowly passed in the General Assembly.

Republican leaders wanted to postpone Wednesday’s vote, complaining the plan doesn’t rein in pension costs. Prior to the vote, the governor noted that business leaders back his plan because it makes the state’s financial obligations more predictable.

“Any job that leaves or any jobs that fail to come to the state, I will remind Republicans they own, you break it, you own it. I’m trying to fix it, they don’t want me to,” said Governor Dannel Malloy.

The vote cleared the House by a narrow margin. In the Senate, the vote was 18-17, with Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman casting her first tie-breaking vote.