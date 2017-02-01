Teen pleads guilty in string of fires in Connecticut town

Associated Press logo By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager accused of setting five fires in Enfield has pleaded guilty to arson charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that 18-year-old Davidson Izzo (EYE’-zoh) is expected to be sentenced on March 31 to 13 years in prison, suspended after five years. He will get credit for the nearly two years he’s been jailed since his arrest.

Under an agreement, Izzo, of Enfield, pleaded guilty Friday to setting two fires. The first fire was set at a barn behind a home in November 2014. A fire officer brought a woman who was inside the home to safety. Prosecutors say a cellphone video of the fire captured Izzo running from the scene.

The second fire occurred at another barn in January 2015. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s