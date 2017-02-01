Valentine’s Day Gifts that are Unique, Customized and Beautiful

By Published:
joseph-a-conte

 

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking to buy a Valentine’s Day gift that is unique and customized, or you’re shopping for a very picky special someone, look no further than Joseph A. Conte Jewelers.

Designer and jeweler Joseph A. Conte specializes in the custom jewelry. Watch the video above to see his unique designs.

To learn more about Joseph A. Conte, head to  http://www.josephacontejewelers.com/ or visit him at 2852 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.

Joseph A. Conte designed the Valentine’s Day Engagement Ring and CT Style is giving it away to 1 special person. Enter to win at the www.WTNH.com/contests page.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s