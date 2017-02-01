Watch your step on sidewalks and driveways

shoveling

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Sidewalks and walkways could be dangerous on a morning like this after a snow fall.

While the roads are mostly clear, it’s everywhere else that may be a problem.  Take it slow and watch your step when on sidewalks, your driveway or parking lots, because these areas can be especially slippery.

While a lot of people started shoveling Tuesday night, more snow fell and coated the ground.  This refroze overnight and formed a slippery layer.

News 8’s Kent Pierce is in Cheshire with more on what to expect when you walk outside in the video above.

