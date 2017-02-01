Watch your step on sidewalks and driveways

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Sidewalks and walkways could be dangerous on a morning like this after a snow fall.

While the roads are mostly clear, it’s everywhere else that may be a problem. Take it slow and watch your step when on sidewalks, your driveway or parking lots, because these areas can be especially slippery.

Thin, compacted layer of snow covers many sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. Watch your step! @WTNH #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/JDnJkzaB7Q — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 1, 2017

While a lot of people started shoveling Tuesday night, more snow fell and coated the ground. This refroze overnight and formed a slippery layer.

News 8’s Kent Pierce is in Cheshire with more on what to expect when you walk outside in the video above.