Waterbury man accused of using stolen debit card

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is charged with fraudulently using another person’s debit card.

An Oakville resident reported his wallet lost or stolen in November. Police say 40-year-old Stanley Tataranowicz used the victim’s debit card over the next several days at stores in Waterbury and Woodbury. He turned himself in on Wednesday, January 25.

The Alder Street man is charged with fourth-degree larceny, credit card theft, 11 counts of third-degree identity theft, and 11 counts of illegal use of a credit card. He appeared in court on the day of his arrest and was held on $50,000 bond.